The family of a Klamath Falls man who died in 2017 after falling into a scalding vat of chemicals at Columbia Forest Products has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the mill. The family had sued the company for nearly $5.5 million.
Frankie Crispen, 28, was working at the mill as an apprentice electrician and was called to fix a damaged cord for a motor on November 17, 2017. Crispen was on an elevated beam, attempting to repair the cord, when he fell through a damaged cover and into a scalding vat of water and chemicals, according to the complaint in the lawsuit.
In an email from their attorney, Columbia Forest Products wrote “While the entire CFP family continues to mourn the loss of Frankie Crispen, we welcome the fact that this matter has been amicably resolved with the personal representative of his estate. I am not authorized to comment further because the terms of the settlement are confidential.”
The attorney for Crispen’s estate confirmed the family agreed to a settlement but declined to comment further because of the confidentiality of the settlement.
Oregon OSHA investigated the death and fined the company $17,500 for three violations for failing to provide safer access to the area that Crispen fell from.