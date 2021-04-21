A half acre fire sparked in brush located on the edge of Chiloquin on Wednesday afternoon, off the north end of Kircher Road.
As the fire spread, it threatened two structures and a bridge over the Sprague River. Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and U.S. Forest Service crews were able to quickly put out of the fire and protected the structures and bridge, according to Chiloquin Fire Chief Mike Cook.
The cause is under investigation. Burning is prohibited in Chiloquin through Friday, but Cook said they were not aware of anyone violating the burn ban.