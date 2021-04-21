Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A half acre fire sparked in brush located on the edge of Chiloquin on Wednesday afternoon, off the north end of Kircher Road.

As the fire spread, it threatened two structures and a bridge over the Sprague River. Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and U.S. Forest Service crews were able to quickly put out of the fire and protected the structures and bridge, according to Chiloquin Fire Chief Mike Cook.

The cause is under investigation. Burning is prohibited in Chiloquin through Friday, but Cook said they were not aware of anyone violating the burn ban.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags