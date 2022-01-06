A 12-hour shift kept Klamath County Fire District 1 busy with two fires — one late Wednesday and one earl Thursday morning in Klamath Falls.
The overnight fire occurred at a residence on the 300 block of Martin Street. The fire was called in as a structure fire at around 10 p.m. Wednesday,
All the occupants of the house — two people and a dog — safely got out of the house and should be able to return home relatively soon, according to Fire Chief Devon Brown.
“There was very minimal damage to the house,” Brown said. “The fire crews that arrived were able to put the fire out very quickly.”
The fire started in between an exterior and interior wall. It was ruled an accidental fire, but the cause is still unknown, Brown said. Brown said electrical issues have not been ruled out, and an electrician will be required to examine the residence before the occupants can move back in.
This morning’s fire took place in a storage unit on the 1600 block of Esplanade. The fire was called in as a structure fire at about 7 a.m. Fire Marshal Chad Tramp said the storage unit fire was accidental and caused by an extension cord attached to a space heater that failed.
“There was a space heater that was running in there, but it looks like the electrical extension cords that run to the heater failed,” Tramp said.