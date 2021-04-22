The Ponina Fire continues to burn approximately 5 miles north of Beatty, but is now 75 percent contained and remains at 1,641 acres.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
On Thursday, crews continued to strengthen containment lines and focus on mop-up activities in preparation for strong winds. Firefighters continue to patrol the fire and seek out any hazards or problem areas.
On Wednesday, crews focused on repairing dozer lines, including smoothing out berms, and were able to mop up 100 feet around the fire’s perimeter.
The fire transitioned back to the local Oregon Department of Forestry, Lake Unit Wednesday night. U.S. Forest Service resources will continue to support suppression efforts.
Weather through Friday will likely bring increasing winds due to fronts coming through.
Smoke will remain visible in the surrounding area for the next few days, including on Highway 140. There will be increased fire traffic in the area, especially on Highway 140 and the Sycan Road during morning and evening hours. Travelers should use caution.