As of Thursday, area fire crews have managed to hold and contain the Cutoff Fire near Bonanza and the wildfires sparked on Modoc National Forest by the latest round of storms.
Tamara Schmidt, public affairs officer for the Fremont-Winema National Forest said detection flights searching for lightning fires will continue.
“It takes a few days to identify smokes on lightning fires, so usually there are holds for a few days,” Schmidt said. “It’s an ongoing thing. We are looking for them all over the landscape."
The Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team reported there has been no fire growth on the Cutoff Fire in the past 24-hours, and crews have shifted to mopping up any lingering hotspots.
The management team added that a Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation recommendation is still in effect for the area east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, between Jaguar Lane and Raccoon Lane, and Spaniel Lane and Crocodile Lane west of Thrasher Drive. The surrounding areas remain on a Level 1 (GET READY) evacuation notice.
The Forest Service said it added a single new fire to the list of lightning fires started by the most recent round of lightning, but warns that more fires could start, and more lightning is expected in the forecast.
The newest fire is called the Fairchild Fire near Mapes Reservoir and is reported to be around 22 acres with 10% containment.
Crews kept the Antelope Fire, sparked Wednesday, June 23, near Antelope Plains, under control, and at 65% containment. Accurate mapping showed the Antelope Fire is 112 acres, the Forest Service said.
