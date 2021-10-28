A group of volunteers and state parks staff planted hundreds of trees at Collier Memorial State Park on Wednesday as part of a fire rehabilitation effort.
Collier was heavily damaged by the Two Four Two Fire, which burned 14,473 acres in Sept. 2020.
Now, the park, which offers access to crystal clear Spring Creek, is getting a little boost as it continues to recover from the blaze. A variety of native trees planted along the creek will help revitalize the ecosystem by providing shade and temperature variation for the variety of species that call the area home.
The trees — mostly saplings but some larger — were hard to come by, but were acquired and donated by STIHL, a German company that manufactures chainsaws and other outdoor equipment. STIHL Northwest donated 2,021 saplings to be planted in both Oregon and California as part of forest restorations effort following massive wildfires throughout the region.
Time is limited to get all of the trees planted before winter settles in. But Roger Phelps, STIHL corporate communications manager, is confident the group will get them in the ground in time.
“I think we are going to reach our goal before the frost sets in,” Phelps said.
Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation director said it’s been difficult getting their hands on more than 2,000 saplings.
“Trying to get the trees has been somewhat problematic because there have been so many fires in this area,” she said. “ We’re trying to get stuff that’s native and all the nurseries are wiped out.”
So far, the group has planted 260 trees including Douglas fir, western larch, quaking aspen, red osier dogwood, Great Basin wild rye, golden currant, chokecherry and elderberry.
In addition to the trees, STIHL was able to bring in the equipment, such as augers and chainsaws, needed to remove dead trees and to replace them with new ones.
With the state of the art equipment, the crew was able to plant several large trees quickly and efficiently without having to dig by hand, Phelps said.
A lot of the volunteer labor needed to plant some of the smaller trees was provided by All Hands and Hearts, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization focused on disaster relief.
Some of the volunteers came from Paradise, Calif., where they are currently working on home rebuilds, said Regan Hunt, All Hands and Hearts construction site supervisor.
“So this is kind of like a field trip for us, and planting trees is pretty cool,” Hunt said.
Bridget Tinsley, Oregon State Park and Recreation operations support manager, discussed the more nuanced specifics of the project.
“This was an area we wanted to give some attention to because it didn’t get burned so heavily,” she said. “It wasn’t a major focus for hazard tree removal but (because of) the use it gets and the proximity to the water ... it was an important area to give some attention to.”
Tinsley said everything the group does at Collier has to follow certain criteria.
Tinsley said the Klamath Tribes are a major partner in this restoration work, and are involved in the process of ensuring the land is restored to its natural state.
“From a cultural standpoint these are all native plants,” Tinsley said. “A lot of them are first foods, so they are species that were represented here historically and were of use to those who lived on the landscape.”
Paul Patton, a cultural resource specialist from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, is in charge of helping to ensure cultural functionality.
“Having good relationships with your adjacent neighboring tribal group is beneficial across the board,” Patton said. “A lot of things are significant in a lot of different ways.”
Patton said if the group comes across stone tools, projectile points, fragments, or any kind of stone that is worked, those artifacts are documented and the Tribes are contacted who will then come to the site for further inspection.
Ecologically speaking, Tinsley said Spring Creek a two-mile spring fed creed and one of the few watersheds in the state that sees year-round fish spawning — is a critical habitat.
Planting trees along the bank will provide essential shade which in turn lowers water temperatures and makes the stream more inviting for fish and other organisms.
Karen Spencer is the brand-new park director at Collier. She grew up in Klamath Falls and has plenty of early memories of the park.
“As a kid this was just really great to come to and in school we’d come on field trips to Collier,” she said. “It has always been special.”
Aside from the natural environment at Collier, the timber industry museum and the old equipment onsite are part of what makes the park special to her, Spencer said.
“I get up and I feel so lucky to be here. I guess it’s a job but I just feel so fortunate to be in this position,” she said.
Spencer has a background in firefighting, and recently came from her post at the Interregional Dispatch Center in Vancouver, Wash.
“When these fires burn they are so emotional,” Spencer said. “Yes we’ve lost resources and trees .... it looks different. But with that, it’s really exciting to watch it come back. And it will come back. It will take some time, but it will come back.”
— Reporter Joe Siess can be reached at (541) 885-4481 or jsiess@heraldandnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jomsiess