CRESCENT — Construction commenced on the second phase of the Crescent Sewer Project in early September.
Phase I, construction of the ponds, was completed during the summer. Installation of the main lines and lateral pipes that will connect Crescent’s residences and businesses is accomplished during Phase II. Morello Construction of Chiloquin, Oregon submitted the winning bid for the work. Terms of the contract call for the completion of the project on or about June 30, 2020.
Though work on the lateral lines will start this year, home and business hooks cannot occur until after the system has been tested and approved by Department of Environmental Quality engineers. Home hookups will probably not occur until this coming spring.
All hookups to existing private residences will occur at no cost to the property owner. For each address, charges for sewer service will commence only after use begins. Unless the owners arrange to pay a discounted hookup fee during the construction phases, hookups are not provided for vacant lots. After construction is finished and the system is operational, all hookups are subject to standard connection fees. Charges for hookups to commercial properties are assessed at the time they are placed in service. Because lending agencies rules prohibit using grant funds to connect commercial properties to the system, existing businesses are charged a hookup fee.
Once service commences, residential sewer users are charged a flat rate. Establishing the monthly flat rate charge for residential service will occur once Crescent Sewer’s actual annual debt has been determined.
Most of the money used to build the Crescent Sewer System for the project was raised with a combination of grants and lottery bond money. These are sources that don’t require repayment. The objective of Crescent Sewer has been to keep the rates for all users as low as possible by minimizing loans.
Crescent Sewer will structure its rates only to generate just enough revenue to cover operating expenses, meet loan payments and maintain a small contingency funds for future repairs and equipment purchases.
For members of the community, the significance for north Klamath County of the construction of the Crescent Sewer System is comparable to that of the construction in 1938 of the Gilchrist Mill complex and the Klamath Northern Railroad as it will open the opportunity for development.