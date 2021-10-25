Crescent Ranger District to conduct pile burning Tuesday Tim Trainor Tim Trainor Author email Oct 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crescent Ranger District plans to conduct 293 acres of pile burning through Wednesday, if conditions allow.Fuels specialists plan to ignite piles, located southeast of the junction of highways 58 and 97, on Tuesday.No road or trail closures are anticipated. Smoke may be visible from Highway 97. Firefighters will monitor the highway for smoke impacts and place warning signs where precautions may be needed. Once ignited, piles are monitored by firefighters until declared out.Piles may smolder, burn, and produce smoke for several days after ignition. Residents in the area are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid possible smoke impacts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Smoke Pile Highway Chemistry Firefighter District Ranger Impact Warning Tim Trainor Author email Follow Tim Trainor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Man dies after altercation in Chiloquin Clear connections between Klamath marijuana grows and Mexican cartels Decision on whether or not to rename Kit Carson Park now in hands of advisory board Chiloquin teen off to show equestrian passion on a national stage Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 3 hrs ago 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated 31 min ago Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated 31 min ago 1:07 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp Jul 28, 2021 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp 1:07 Jul 28, 2021 2:27 Tim and Dee McCarley return home Jul 13, 2021 Tim and Dee McCarley return home 2:27 Jul 13, 2021 1:23 Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class Updated 3 hrs ago Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class 1:23Updated 3 hrs ago 18:59 The politics of Aaron Rodgers Updated Oct 24, 2021 The politics of Aaron Rodgers 18:59Updated Oct 24, 2021 Oregon Tech student protest/sit in (Friday, April 30, 2021) Apr 30, 2021 Oregon Tech student protest/sit in (Friday, April 30, 2021) Apr 30, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan dies after altercation in ChiloquinAnother illegal marijuana operation busted in Klamath FallsClear connections between Klamath marijuana grows and Mexican cartelsDecision on whether or not to rename Kit Carson Park now in hands of advisory boardLetter: Visitor horrified by condition of Eternal HillsChiloquin teen off to show equestrian passion on a national stageVaccine mandate deadline arrives for school, health care workersCalf killed by wolves in Wood River ValleySpecial firewood cutting area open on Chiloquin Ranger DistrictOregon reports 41 deaths; 1,366 new COVID-19 cases Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Do you think Klamath Falls should change the name of Kit Carson Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives