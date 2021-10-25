Crescent Ranger District plans to conduct 293 acres of pile burning through Wednesday, if conditions allow.

Fuels specialists plan to ignite piles, located southeast of the junction of highways 58 and 97, on Tuesday.

No road or trail closures are anticipated. Smoke may be visible from Highway 97.

Firefighters will monitor the highway for smoke impacts and place warning signs where precautions may be needed. Once ignited, piles are monitored by firefighters until declared out.

Piles may smolder, burn, and produce smoke for several days after ignition. Residents in the area are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid possible smoke impacts.

