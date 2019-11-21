Crater Lake Zipline will remain open for winter zipline adventures through the new year, according to a news release. In the past, the tree-to-tree zipline adventure staff have put away harnesses, helmets and trolleys by mid-November, in anticipation of the coming snow. This season Crater Lake Zipline will offer winter tours so holiday travelers can continue to play in the trees.
Winter participants will traverse nine ziplines and two sky bridges suspended up to 100 feet in the trees. Adventure seekers can also experience two guide-controlled rappels.
“Our staff zips in the snow every year because we continue to perform maintenance and safety inspections on the course year-round. It’s gorgeous zipping through the snow laden trees. Like sledding in the sky!” says co-owner Jenifer Roe. “And now our guests can enjoy it, too.”
Winter zipliners should make reservations in advance for a guaranteed departure time and are advised to dress like they are going sledding or skiing.
“We have over 300 days of sunshine here in the Klamath Basin but still it can be cold. If you dress for the weather you can focus on having a blast” says co-owner Darren Roe. Participants will meet and check in at the base of Tomahawk Hill where their guides will drive them one and a half miles to the top where they will begin their zipline adventure.
All tour participants for Crater Lake ZipLine must be 10 years old or older, must weigh between 70 and 250 pounds and in good health. For younger adventure seekers Sasquatch Hollow ZipLine Adventure will also be open at the same location for ages 5 to 12 to enjoy winter play.
Crater Lake ZipLine is at 29840 Highway 140 West, about 25 minutes from Klamath Falls.