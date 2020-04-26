A popular travel website, Crater Lake Country, has created a new travel dreaming feature and is searching for more live webcams to include on the site. Called “Crater Dreaming,” it provides links to webcams throughout the area, according to a news release.
“Even though people need to stay home now, we want to share a virtual visit to our wonderful area,” explained Crater Lake Country Manager Mark Dennett. “Hopefully, this will provide some at-home inspiration and encourage people to travel again once it is safe.”
Dennett added that the webcam page supports a new U.S. Travel campaign called See What You Are Missing. “Our goal is to do anything we can to help support the local visitor industry that has been hit hard by the stay at home order.”
Crater Lake Country, a destination marketing organization (DMO), promotes businesses that surround Crater Lake. Currently more than 50 local firms are partners on the website. Since its launch in 2013, 465,000 people have visited the website to plan a trip. If you would like your visitor business to be featured, contact Dennett (mdennett@dennettgroup.com) for special COVID-19 discounted rates.
If you have a live webcam and would like to be added to the web page, just email Mark Dennett (mdennett@dennettgroup.com).