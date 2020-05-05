MEDFORD — For U.S. Travel’s National Travel and Tourism Week (May 3-9) Crater Lake Country, www.craterlakecountry.com, has launched a virtual tour feature, Crater Dreaming, on their website using live webcams and videos, according to a news release.
“I want to thank the more than 50 local partners that helped us pull this together,” said Crater Lake Country Manager Mark Dennett. “Even though people need to stay home now, we want to inspire everyone to travel when it is safe. Our goal is to do anything we can to help support the local visitor industry that has been hit hard by the stay at home order.”
Since its launch in 2013, 465,000 people have visited Crater Lake Country, a website that features information on businesses that surround Crater Lake. If there is a business that should be featured on the website that presently is not listed, email Mark@dennettgroup.com.