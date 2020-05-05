Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Crater Lake virtual tour

Crater Lake Country has launched a virtual tour feature.

 Submitted photo

MEDFORD — For U.S. Travel’s National Travel and Tourism Week (May 3-9) Crater Lake Country, www.craterlakecountry.com, has launched a virtual tour feature, Crater Dreaming, on their website using live webcams and videos, according to a news release.

“I want to thank the more than 50 local partners that helped us pull this together,” said Crater Lake Country Manager Mark Dennett. “Even though people need to stay home now, we want to inspire everyone to travel when it is safe. Our goal is to do anything we can to help support the local visitor industry that has been hit hard by the stay at home order.”

Since its launch in 2013, 465,000 people have visited Crater Lake Country, a website that features information on businesses that surround Crater Lake. If there is a business that should be featured on the website that presently is not listed, email Mark@dennettgroup.com.

