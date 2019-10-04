CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Representatives from the National Weather Service will be at Crater Lake National Park Monday to celebrate 100 years of weather observation at the park, according to a news release. There will be a brief ceremony on the back porch of Crater Lake Lodge at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Crater Lake National Park is the only long-term high elevation snow data collection site in southern Oregon. Long-term weather observations are extremely important to monitor climate trends and predict weather conditions. Meteorologists use weather data collected by the park to study snowfall amounts and track changes in weather patterns.
Weather plays a significant role in the resources and management of the park. Crater Lake is filled entirely by rainfall and snowmelt, resulting in some of the purest, clearest water on the planet. With an annual snowfall of 512 inches, the park is one of the snowiest inhabited places in the country.
The park works closely with the National Weather Service (NWS) not only during the winter, but during summer storms as well. The partnership with the NWS is a critical component of safe boat tour operations on the lake. The NWS alerts the park if thunderstorms are moving toward the lake and provides valuable information to park and concession staff to help determine if tours need to be postponed or cancelled to avoid hazardous lightning.
The park serves as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, collaborating with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service to share information about conditions with park visitors and those who may be traveling to the park. Weather updates are available on the park website and Facebook page.