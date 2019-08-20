CHILOQUIN — The Crater Lake Stampede open rodeo will begin its three-day run Friday at the Chiloquin Rodeo Grounds.
The rodeo, sponsored by Kla-Mo-Ya Casino, will being 11 a.m. Friday with the youth rodeo, followed by the Indian National Finals Rodeo Slack at 3 p.m. This year’s rodeo is a sanctioned Indian National Finals Rodeo.
On Saturday and Sunday rodeo performance will begin at 1 p.m. both days.
The Crater Lake Travel Center will sponsor the Kids Calf Scramble, both with cash and prizes awarded to the winners.
Some of the contestants entered in the Rough Slack events include Clay Ramone of Kirkland, New Mexico; N.M. Skye and Jay Joaquin of Sacaton, Arizona; bull rider Dakota Louis of Browning, Montana; team ropers Casey Cummins and Roddy Not Afraid of Lodge Gass, Montana; barrel racers Kelci Bends of Cherry Creek, South Dakota, Annie Quinn Barney of Klamath Falls; plus competitors from other areas of the United States and Canada.
Traditional Indian fry bread, Indian tacos and huckleberry lemonade will be among the featured offerings at the concession stands.
Friday, which is Suicide Awareness Day, will also include a fry bread contest at 11 a.m. with cash prizes for winners. Saturday will be Boots & Bling Day. No. 8 Drawpot Team Roping is also Saturday with signups at 6 p.m. and roping at 7 p.m., at four for $30. Church services will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. with Marvin Garcia officiating.
General admission is $5 Friday and Saturday with seniors and youth age 6 and younger free. Admission on Sunday, which is Family Day, is free. The Stampede is a drug- and alcohol-free event.
For information, contact Herman Anderson at 541-891-7682.