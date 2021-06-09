Registrations are filling up quickly for the 45th Crater Lake Rim Runs, which are returning after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are good to go,” said race director Rob Coffman of the runs – with distances of 6.7, 13 and 26.2 miles — set for Aug. 14. As usual, the three races will begin near The Watchman overlook, with the shorter race ending near the Cleetwood Cove Trailhead, the half-marathon near the Mount Scott Trailhead and the marathon at the Lost Creek Campground.
About 150 people who were entered in last year’s canceled runs will be back. Coffman said that as of the first week of June about 350 people had entered. The race is limited to about 500 people.
The marathon is rated as one of the nation’s most scenic because it mostly follows Rim Drive. But it’s also regarded one of the most challenging because of challenging hills and elevations ranging from 5,980- to 7,850-feet above sea level. Aid stations will be located about every two miles with electrolytes, water and sponges.
For more information and to register visit the website at craterlakerimruns.com.