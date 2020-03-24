Limited services are available at Crater Lake National Park because of the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis.
The Steel Visitor Center at park headquarters is closed and fees are not being collected at the Annie Springs Entrance Station. In addition, ranger guided snowshoe walks have also been cancelled. The Rim Village café and gift shop, which were closed Thursday and Friday for non-virus-related reasons, are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food is available for take-out only and cannot be consumed in the café.
Restrooms at the café-gift shop are available during open hours. Park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe said the restroom at the Rim Village parking area is open 24 hours a day. In addition, vault toilets at the Goodbye Picnic Area on Munson Valley Road and the Old West Pullout on Highway 62 are available 24 hours a day. A third vault toilet near the Ponderosa Picnic Area between Fort Klamath and the park entrance is not accessible because of snow.
McCabe said people can enter the park to view the lake and go snowshoeing or cross country skiing on their own. “Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, park areas remain open. Please be sure to maintain appropriate social distancing during all activities.”
People can virtually visit the park or check on current weather conditions by checking out park webcams atwww.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Crater-Lake-National-Park-137127376328525/. Because of unresolved technical problems, the webcam for the park headquarters remains showing an image from February
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Crater Lake National Park is our No. 1 priority,” McCabe said. “The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.”
She stressed park officials are following national and regional efforts in urging “visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick. For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.”
“Things could change at any time,” McCabe said.
Updates about operations at Crater Lake, Lava Beds, Oregon Caves and other National Park Service sites are being posted at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.