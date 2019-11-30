Crater Lake National Park Rangers are seeking information about the identity of a park visitor who recently drove off-road from the road to Rim Village, causing substantial damage to plants and park resources, according to information posted to the park's Facebook page.
Rangers believe the vandalism happened during the evening of Saturday, Nov. 23, or early morning on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Anyone with information regarding this violation is asked to contact NPS Law Enforcement at 541-594-3053, or submit a tip online at www.nps.gov/crla/contacts.htm?fullweb=1. Those providing information may remain anonymous.
Driving off roadways and damaging resources is a federal crime punishable by up to $5,000 and/or six months imprisonment for each offense.
Plants at Crater Lake only get sunlight for a very short window over the summer months during which they can grow. The remainder of the year they may be buried under 15 feet or more of snow. Additionally park staff spend countless hours every year rehabilitating areas damaged by visitors driving off-road or hiking off trail.
To report a crime in a national park, call 9-1-1 or contact a park ranger immediately.