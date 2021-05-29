CRATER LAKE – Warm temperatures and a low snowpack allowed Crater Lake National Park to open the North Entrance Road and West Rim Drive for the Memorial Day Weekend.
Opening the roads means easier access to the park for people traveling north towards Bend or the Rogue Valley or south towards Klamath Falls and typically results in much higher visitation. The road openings took effect Friday
Superintendent Craig Ackerman said visitors can now access “spectacular views of the lake from West Rim Drive.”
Visitors are cautioned they may experience long lines and delays at park’s north and south entrance stations and at Rim Village. Ackerman suggests visitors, If possible, arrive before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. to avoid major congestion. Occupancy limits remain in place at park buildings to meet the CDC’s six-foot social distancing guidelines. “Please be patient as we anticipate long waits during peak times,” Ackerman said in a news release.
Some snow still remains throughout the park, including many locations around and along Rim Drive. All trails are still covered with snow and debris. The Cleetwood, Watchman and upper half of Garfield Peak trails are all officially closed because of hazardous conditions. Also closed is the path to the Sinnott Memorial Overlook.
“Please do not go past barriers and closure signs,” park officials said in the news release. People can hike and bike on the parts of East Rim Drive that have been plowed but are not yet open to traffic. Park snow removal crews are now focusing their efforts on opening other parts of the park. More information will be issued when sections and, eventually, the entire Rim Drive is open for travel.
Crater Lake Lodge and the Cabins at Mazama Village are open for the season. To ensure the health and safety of staff and visitors, the Crater Lake Lodge and restaurant are only open to registered hotel guests.
Mazama Campground will open for the season in mid-June. The Rim Café and Annie Creek Restaurant are now open daily. The self-serve gas station at Mazama Village is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For lodging or camping reservations, call 866-292-6720 or go to travelcraterlake.com.
The Crater Lake Natural History Association Bookstore is open in the Rim Village Community House. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Junior Ranger booklets and passport stamps are available.
“With several feet of snow still covering much of the park, visitors should be aware of potential hazards such as slippery snow patches and falling rocks,” park officials warn. “Please use caution when driving as icy and snowy roads can still occur this time of year, especially at night and in early morning hours. Steep snowfields still exist at many of the overlooks along Rim Drive, and visitors should use extreme caution to prevent falls. Please stay far back from the edge! Because of the hazardous terrain that exists in the caldera surrounding Crater Lake, travel below the rim is strictly prohibited at all times. Please recreate responsibility, be safe, and have an enjoyable visit.”