The entire 33-mile Rim Drive around Crater Lake is now open for the season, as are all facilities and services with the exception of the 16-site Lost Creek Campground which remains closed at this time.
It is anticipated that Lost Creek will open for dry camping (no water, no campfires) sometime next week. Visitors can enjoy spectacular views of Crater Lake from many vista points along this scenic drive and escape the heat of lower elevations. Wildflowers are beginning to emerge as the snow continues to melt.
Most hiking trails in the park are now open, but many still have small patches of snow. The Watchman Peak Trail remains snow covered and will require more melting, and perhaps some shoveling, before it opens for the season.
Come to the park to enjoy a boat tour, trolley ride or other ranger-led programs.
For more information on trail conditions and park interpretive programs, call 541-594-3100.