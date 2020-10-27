Because the fire danger level at Crater Lake National Park has dropped from high to moderate, due to recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures, the park has rescinded the fire restrictions implemented in July and the fire ban implemented in September.
Park officials said that to ensure public safety and to provide the “highest degree of protection to park resources," some regulatory provisions remain in place.
Maintaining fires in the park is generally prohibited, however campfires are possible at the Mazama Campground in grills or grates provided in designated campsites. The campground is closed for the year. Fires must be fully contained within established fire grills, grates or rings. No bonfires are allowed.
Fires must be constantly monitored while burning and be completely extinguished after use. Fireworks are prohibited in the park at all times.