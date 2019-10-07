CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Representatives from the National Weather Service visited Crater Lake National Park Monday for a brief ceremony to celebrate 100 years of weather observation at the park, according to a news release.
Crater Lake National Park is the only long-term high elevation snow data collection site in southern Oregon. Meteorologists use weather data collected by the park to study snowfall amounts and track changes in weather patterns.
Weather plays a significant role in the resources and management of the park. With an annual snowfall of 512 inches, the park is one of the snowiest inhabited places in the country.