Crater Lake National Park weather observation
Crater Lake National Park Superintendent Craig Ackerman holds a certificate awarded to the park from National Weather Service representatives honoring 100 years of weather observation at the park.

 Photo courtesy of Crater Lake National Park

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Representatives from the National Weather Service visited Crater Lake National Park Monday for a brief ceremony to celebrate 100 years of weather observation at the park, according to a news release.

Crater Lake National Park is the only long-term high elevation snow data collection site in southern Oregon. Meteorologists use weather data collected by the park to study snowfall amounts and track changes in weather patterns.

Weather plays a significant role in the resources and management of the park. With an annual snowfall of 512 inches, the park is one of the snowiest inhabited places in the country.

