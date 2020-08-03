CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK – With the increased fire danger in Southern Oregon, Crater Lake National Park has gone into stage one fire restrictions. According to park officials, the outlook is for above normal significant wildland fire potential for the next several months.
To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, the following restrictions have been implemented:
Campfires
Wood fires and charcoal fires are permitted only within established grills or fire rings, or portable self-contained grills, at the Mazama Campground and at park residential areas. Gasoline and propane camp stoves and gas grills are permitted in campgrounds, picnic areas, backcountry areas, and residential areas.
Smoking
Smoking is permitted only in vehicles, provided that an ashtray is used for ashes and butts and while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or free of all flammable materials. Ashes and butts must be disposed of safely and may not be discarded on the ground.
Fireworks
Fireworks are prohibited in the park at all times.
Park officials said their goal is voluntary compliance, “however, persons who fail to comply with these restrictions may be cited or arrested.”