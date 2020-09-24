CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — The Level 1 evacuation notification that been issued earlier this month at Crater Lake National Park has been lifted.
Marsha McCabe, Crater Lake’s chief of interpretation, said that based on the status of nearby fires, local forecasts with cooler temperatures and some precipitation, along with long-range projections for fire behavior, park officials made the decision to lift the restrictions on Wednesday. Park officials, however, will continue to monitor conditions and will reissue any evacuation notifications if needed.
In lifting the restrictions, McCabe noted fall is often a beautiful time to enjoy Crater Lake National Park. All trails are currently open as well as all park entrances. The Rim Village Café and Gifts is open daily.
Mazama Campground and the Camper Store are open through this weekend but both are scheduled to close for the season on Monday. The Crater Lake Lodge will remain open for guests until Monday, Oct. 12.
All park roads within the park except for the Pinnacles Road which has been closed because of the threat of falling trees. Pinnacles Road will be reassessed for possible reopening.
McCabe asks visitors to be aware that earlier this month the park implemented a complete ban on all wood and charcoal fires, a ban that is still in effect. Wood and charcoal fires are not permitted in any location throughout the park. This regulation is being strictly enforced. For more information please go to 2020 fire ban.