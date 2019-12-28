Crater Lake National Park is increasing its entry fees for the new year by $5 to help cover local and national deferred park maintenance and other projects.
Starting Jan. 1, it will cost $30 per vehicle and $25 per motorcycle to visit the park. Annual park passes will cost $55.
The National Park Service announced in 2018 that it would incrementally increase entry fees at park sites across the nation to help cover a more than $11 billion nationwide maintenance backlog.
This is the last scheduled price increase for Crater Lake and other parks around the nation as part of that plan. The Park Service estimates the new fee structure will increase annual revenue by about $60 million nationally.
In a 2018 press release on the price increases, Crater Lake Superintendent Craig Ackerman said extra revenue would go toward deferred maintenance at the South-Central Oregon park as well as projects like improving trails.
“We want to provide visitors with the best possible experience when they come to the park,” Ackerman said.
According to the National Park Service, 80% of Crater Lake’s entrance fees stay in the park while the other 20% is shared with other national parks for their projects.
All national park sites, including Crater Lake, will be free on select holidays — the next being Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 20.
The other free-admission days are the first day of National Park Week, April 18; National Park Service’s Birthday, Aug. 25; National Public Lands Day, Sept. 26; and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.