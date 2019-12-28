Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Snowshoe

Crater Lake National Park will increase its entry fees for 2020 on Jan. 1 by $5 to help cover deferred park maintenance and projects.

 Photo courtesy Crater Lake National Park

Crater Lake National Park is increasing its entry fees for the new year by $5 to help cover local and national deferred park maintenance and other projects.

Starting Jan. 1, it will cost $30 per vehicle and $25 per motorcycle to visit the park. Annual park passes will cost $55.

The National Park Service announced in 2018 that it would incrementally increase entry fees at park sites across the nation to help cover a more than $11 billion nationwide maintenance backlog.

This is the last scheduled price increase for Crater Lake and other parks around the nation as part of that plan. The Park Service estimates the new fee structure will increase annual revenue by about $60 million nationally.

In a 2018 press release on the price increases, Crater Lake Superintendent Craig Ackerman said extra revenue would go toward deferred maintenance at the South-Central Oregon park as well as projects like improving trails.

“We want to provide visitors with the best possible experience when they come to the park,” Ackerman said.

According to the National Park Service, 80% of Crater Lake’s entrance fees stay in the park while the other 20% is shared with other national parks for their projects.

All national park sites, including Crater Lake, will be free on select holidays — the next being Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 20.

The other free-admission days are the first day of National Park Week, April 18; National Park Service’s Birthday, Aug. 25; National Public Lands Day, Sept. 26; and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Tags