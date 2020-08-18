As of Tuesday evening, the Crane Fire outside Lakeview remained at approximately 1,900 acres in size with no containment.
Monday's storms provided varying amounts of precipitation over the fire with some areas of heavy rain, but most received little to no rain, according to fire managers.
The fire is burning in mixed conifer on steep, rocky terrain with limited road access.
On Monday, firefighters worked on indirect fireline construction. They will continue to build indirect firelines Tuesday and begin back-burning materials between those lines and the main fire.
Terrain, fire behavior and weather conditions required fire managers to use an indirect strategy on the Crane Fire.
There is a Red Flag Warning in effect east of the fire area for thunderstorms. This may bring potential wind impacts to the Crane Fire. Fire managers will be monitoring the weather and conditions throughout the day.
Once again, smoke from the Crane Fire is expected to be highly visible from Lakeview, New Pine Creek and the surrounding area this afternoon and evening as conditions dry out. There may be smoke impacts to local communities depending on wind direction later in the day. Those with smoke sensitivity should take precautions.
The communities of Lakeview and New Pine Creek are not currently threatened by the fire, but trigger points for evacuation orders are being discussed.
There is a closure in place on National Forest System lands in the South Warner Mountains. This is formally referenced as Order Number 06-02-02-20-01. As a result of the closure, Twin Springs, Willow Creek and Deep Creek Campgrounds, Crane Mountain and Rogger Meadow Trailheads, the Crane Mountain National Recreation Trail and the Crane Mountain Recreation Area are all closed. This includes the Oregon Timber Trail, a mountain bike-packing trail, which utilizes the Crane Mountain Trail. The trail is closed between the Oregon/California Stateline to Camas Sno-Park.
There are 222 personnel assigned to the blaze, including eight hand crews, 12 engines, three dozers, three water tenders, five helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft.