LAKEVIEW – There will be virtual community information meetings about the Crane Fire today.
The first meeting will be held over Facebook Live in English starting at noon and then in Spanish starting at 12:45 p.m. The meetings will have the same key information shared, although questions may vary.
The meeting will be conducted by Northwest Incident Management Team 12 in partnership with the Lake County Chamber of Commerce, the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP).
At noon, the Facebook Live event can be found at www.facebook.com/allaboutlakecounty. At 12:45 p.m., the Facebook Live event in Spanish can be found at www.facebook.com/camaradecomerciolake.
After the meeting, the video will be posted on both Lake County Chamber of Commerce sites, as well as on the Fremont-Winema National Forest page at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF for those who would like to view the meeting later.
The Crane Fire is currently burning approximately 10 miles southeast of Lakeview. Fire information from members of the Type 2 Incident Management Team will be shared, including weather, fire behavior and operations. The Incident Commander will be available for both events.
Questions can be provided in advance by messaging the Lake County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook. Questions in the comments section will also be answered as time allows.
The meeting content will be available, both live and recorded, on all four pages without logging onto Facebook or having a Facebook account.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Crane Fire continues to burn about 10 miles southeast of Lakeview.
A Red Flag warning remains in effect for possible lightning on dry fuels that could result in new fire starts, and thunderstorm winds that could contribute to fire spread. An air-quality alert is in effect until further notice due to smoke from local and California fires.
Sunday operations
Firefighters completed control lines around the fire and increased the depth of existing lines to ensure they were secured in anticipation of forecasted winds and Red Flag conditions. Crews continued mop-up work on the western, eastern, and northern edges of the fire. An initial attack group of firefighters and engines readied for any new fire starts. Helicopters made bucket drops to control a spot that flared up on the southeast edge of the fire in the evening, helping secure the control line.
Monday operations:
Firefighters will patrol, secure and hold the southeast perimeter. Mop-up will continue on the north, west and east sides of the fire. Crews will continue to prep contingency lines to the southeast. A hand crew will assess the hot spot that flared up on the southeast edge last night and begin mop up. Crews will start repair work.
Closures & Evacuations
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation levels in the Crane Fire area last night due to the great work done by firefighters and operations.
Fremont-Winema National Forest emergency fire closure order 06-02-02-20-01 remains in effect between Hwy 140 and the Oregon/California Stateline; and from the Forest Boundary on the west to Forest Roads 3610, 3910, 3910-019 to the Forest Boundary and Road 3915 to the Stateline. This emergency order closes the Twin Springs, Willow Creek, and Deep Creek Campgrounds; Crane Mountain and Rogger Meadow Trailheads; the Crane Mountain Trail and the Oregon Timber Trail from the Stateline north to the Camas Sno-Park.
Safety Message
Highway 140 remains open. Please be aware of increased fire traffic in the fire area, and surrounding communities. The team is working with Lake Health District to protect the community from the threat of COVID-19.