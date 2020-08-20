The Crane Fire, burning in the mountains 10 miles southeast of Lakeview, has grown to 2,330 acres in size but containment is increasing.
However, weather Thursday could test fire crews, as winds could gust to 25 mph on the ridges.
On Wednesday, fire crews began burnout operations in the southwestern portion of the fire after winds were weaker than forecast. Firefighters also responded to multiple spot fires outside of fire lines on the western edge of the fire and continued work to remove vegetation along the fire line.
Helicopters made water drops to cool hot spots on the fire.
On Thursday, firefighters plan to hold and secure the spot fires and will continue constructing control lines and burning operations.
Smoke from fires in California as well as the Crane Fire will continue to impact Lakeview and New Pine Creek and will be visible throughout the area.
The fire started Sunday and its cause remains under investigation.
Evacuations and closures
The Fremont-Winema National Forest issued emergency fire closure order 06-02-02-20-01 for the area between Hwy 140 and the Oregon/California state line; and from the Forest Boundary on the west to Forest Roads 3610, 3910, 3910-019 to the Forest Boundary and Road 3915 to the state line.
This emergency order closes the Twin Springs, Willow Creek, and Deep Creek Campgrounds; Crane Mountain and Rogger Meadow Trailheads; the Crane Mountain Trail and the Oregon Timber Trail from the Stateline north to the Camas Sno-Park.
Highway 140 remains open. Please be aware of increased fire traffic in the fire area, as well as surrounding communities. Slow down and use caution around fire equipment.