The Crane Fire, burning about 10 miles southeast of Lakeview on Crane Mountain, has grown to 2,474 acres and is 15 percent contained.
Smoke from the fire is highly visible from Lakeview and the surrounding area. Currently there are no structures threatened.
The town of Lakeview is not threatened by the fire, however there are likely to be smoke impacts from this fire as well as fires in California. Individuals with smoke sensitivity or medical conditions that could be affected by smoke are advised to take precautionary measures. This includes limiting outdoor activity during periods of heavy smoke, closing windows, and using indoor air circulation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Sunday afternoon and evening for strong, dry, gusty winds. Smoke impacts from fires in California are predicted to worsen over the next few days and continue to affect Lakeview and New Pine Creek. This smoke layer over the fire dampens fire activity and limits the ability of helicopters to operate over the fire for water drops. Fire activity is again expected to increase as the smoke layer lifts mid-afternoon.
Firefighters will continue burnout operations along the 3915 Road to remove unburned fuels between the control line and the fire. In the southeastern portion of the fire, firefighters. continue to build indirect control lines and are evaluating options for direct control line construction. This largely roadless area southeast of the fire is challenging firefighters working to minimize the fire footprint in rugged terrain.
While Highway 140 remains open, drivers are urged to be aware of increased fire traffic in the region and surrounding communities. The Fremont-Winema National Forest issued emergency fire closure orders for the area between Hwy 140 and the Oregon-California Stateline and from the Forest Boundary on the west to Forest Roads 3610, 3910, 3910-019 to the Forest Boundary and Road 3915 to the Stateline. This emergency order closes the Twin Springs, Willow Creek, and Deep Creek Campgrounds; Crane Mountain and Rogger Meadow Trailheads; the Crane Mountain Trail and the Oregon Timber Trail from the Stateline north to the Camas Son-Park.