The Assistance League of Klamath Basin recently became a recipient of a one-year grant in the amount of $7,500 from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, according to a news release.
A ceremony was held earlier this year to present the funds, which will help provide new clothing and supplies to Klamath Basin K-12 children in need through Operation School Bell.
The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation was founded in 1997 and began its philanthropy to organizations in the seven south-western Oregon counties. A big thank you is extended for this generous consideration from the Assistance League of Klamath Basin’s membership.