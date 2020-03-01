Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
3-01 Assistance League Cow Creek

Members of the Assistance League of Klamath Basin received a grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation in support of the organization’s philanthropic efforts.

 Submitted photo

The Assistance League of Klamath Basin recently became a recipient of a one-year grant in the amount of $7,500 from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, according to a news release.

A ceremony was held earlier this year to present the funds, which will help provide new clothing and supplies to Klamath Basin K-12 children in need through Operation School Bell.

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation was founded in 1997 and began its philanthropy to organizations in the seven south-western Oregon counties. A big thank you is extended for this generous consideration from the Assistance League of Klamath Basin’s membership.

