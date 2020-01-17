Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded grants to 70 non-profit organizations regionally, including five in the Klamath Basin, according to a news release.
Grant awards were distributed during a ceremony held at Seven Feathers Resort and Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 14. In all, $474,650 was provided to non-profit organizations located in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane Counties.
Recipients included REACH Inc., which received $5,000.00 for their Community Life Enhancement Program. The Community Life Enhancement Program provides new and unique adventure opportunities for REACH Inc. program participants. The focus of the program will be directed towards after-work outdoor adventure activities such as campouts, fishing trips , national and state park exploration, and other activities that will enhance each individual's life.
Other recipients of Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation grants in Klamath County included Assistance League of Klamath Basin ($7,500), Friends of the Ella Redkey Pool ($5,000), Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin ($10,000), and Center for Nonprofit Stewardship ($4,000).
The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation was founded in 1997 and began its philanthropic efforts in 1998. To date, it has awarded nearly $19 million to organizations in the seven southwestern Oregon counties.