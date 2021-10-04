Sky Lakes Medical Center managed to get a handle on the current COVID surge, however local case numbers and hospitalizations are forecast to continue to increase steadily and keep hospitals full statewide through December.
A new forecast released last week by Oregon Health and Science University in Portland anticipates hospitals statewide will remain “extremely full” until the end of the year.
Locally, Klamath County is seeing a steady rise in cases. And while hospitalizations are moderating somewhat, the trend is consistently edging upward.
It’s like a “rising river,” said Tom Hottman, public information officer for Sky Lakes Medical Center. “And it’s heading towards flood stage.”
Fortunately, Hottman said that the extra clinical assistance sent from the state, in cooperation with the federal government, as well as non-clinical assistance from the National Guard, has proven very beneficial.
As of Monday, Oct. 4, there were 27 total COVID-positive patients at Sky Lakes, five of them receiving intensive care. Five of the 27 patients are vaccinated, and one vaccinated patient is receiving intensive care.
The patient load is up from 25 COVID-positive patients on Oct. 1 and 23 on Sept. 30.
Additionally, the hospital’s total patient census as of 8 a.m. Monday was 91 patients, Hottman said, which he categorized as “unusual.”
Hottman said Sky Lakes has been operating about 30 to 35% above its normal patient load for a number of weeks now. Between Friday and Sunday, Sky Lakes clocked another 118 positive cases at its testing site, Hottman said.
The medical center currently has two field hospital tents set up on its campus, Hottman said. One is intended to offload traffic from the emergency department to prevent COVID and non-COVID patients from commingling, while the second tent is being used as a monoclonal antibody infusion clinic.
Hottman said while the monoclonal antibody infusions can be quite useful in keeping patients out of the hospital, it is a federally regulated treatment that is difficult to secure. At times, the hospital might have none in stock, while at other times there may be enough to accommodate 16 patients a day.
The monoclonal antibody infusion therapy is currently under an emergency use authorization as a post-exposure preventative measure by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The infusions are another tool at the medical center’s disposal — but acquiring it has been iffy, Hottman said.
He said he doesn’t want people to get the idea that going to the hospital to get the monoclonal treatment is a better alternative to simply getting vaccinated.
“It doesn’t quite work that way,” Hottman said. “The thing that would prevent calamity would be more people getting vaccinated.”