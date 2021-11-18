While the pediatric vaccine rollout continues and COVID cases are down, officials warn the holidays could lead to another spike.
Pediatric vaccinations are humming along since they were authorized last month. Klamath County Public Health reports 235 vaccines have been given to 5- to 11-year-olds in Klamath County, 1,547 vaccines given to 12 to 17-year-olds and 725 vaccinated 18 to 19-year-olds.
Currently, the pediatric vaccine is available to patients at Stanford Children’s Clinic and Wholesome Family Medicine, as well as local pharmacies such as Walmart.
A youth vaccination event will be held in Chiloquin at the Klamath Tribal Fitness Center, 340 South Chiloquin Road. According to Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services, a parent or guardian must be present.
First doses for children will be given on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 3-6 p.m. and second doses will be given two weeks later on Thursday, Dec. 9, also from 3-6 p.m.
While the numbers are looking better, Sky Lakes still had 17 COVID-19 inpatients as of Wednesday, with four of those patients receiving intensive care.
While the numbers are down from only weeks ago, they do not indicate the virus has gone away.
“We’ve been hovering in the mid-teens for a long time,” Hottman said. “The numbers aren’t going up dramatically like they did for a while ... perhaps that means we’ve reached a certain level where cases will go down as vaccinations go up.”
Valeree Lane, public information officer for Klamath County Public Health said, like any virus, the coronavirus comes in waves.
“The reality is that we will probably see another wave of coronavirus, and whether or not we see another spike depends on what people do over the holiday season,” Lane said. “There are choices we make every day that either puts us in a position of being at risk, or not. It’s up to us how we choose to do that.”
Lane said maintaining some of the basic practices that have worked throughout the pandemic, such as hand washing and distancing, are still important.
The fact that flu season is also right around the corner, Lane said, makes it a good time for families to start discussing vaccines — “whether it’s for the flu or measles.”
“We always want more,” Tom Hottman, public information officer at Sky Lakes said of COVID vaccinations. “We are always advocating strongly for people to get vaccinated because it is still the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID.”
Hottman said the flow of patients coming in for vaccinations at Sky Lakes’ vaccination clinic after the pediatric vaccine was OKd and booster shots arrived was brisk, but it has since started to decline.
“The first week, or early the next week, every day the numbers were going up and up, which is great," he said. "But I’m not sure if that’s continuing.”
Hottman said Sky Lakes modeling indicates there should be a general decline in COVID inpatient numbers in the coming weeks.
“There could be intermittent spikes of course,” he said. “But generally, the modeling says there should be a general decline. But of course that can all disappear depending on what happens over the holidays.”