If you get a COVID-19 vaccination from Cascade Health Alliance in Klamath Falls, you also get up to $100 in free groceries.
Members of CHA, 12 years old and up, will receive a $50 gift card to Grocery Outlet for each vaccination dose they receive.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be distributed at the Sky Lakes vaccination center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.
If a member receives both Pfizer vaccine doses before July 10, they will receive two $50 Grocery Outlet gift cards.
The incentive will be offered through August. Space and gift cards are limited, so register in advance to secure your vaccine slot and gift card by calling 1-833-606-4370.