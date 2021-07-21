Both Sky Lakes retail pharmacies are now offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at Sky Lakes Outpatient Pharmacy, first floor of the medical center.
At Sky Lakes Downtown Pharmacy, located in the Holiday Market, 211 N. Eighth St., COVID-19 vaccinations are available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Walk-ins are always welcome at both locations.
Also, the Sky Lakes Walk-in Vaccination Clinic, 2801 Daggett Ave., next to the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center, has changed its hours of operation. The clinic is now open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Appointments are not necessary for persons 12 and older to get COVID-19 vaccinations. A parent or guardian must be present to sign a vaccination consent for persons 12-14 years old.