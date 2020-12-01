Siskiyou County Public Health on Monday reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 since Thanksgiving, adding to a significant surge in cases in the county in the last week. Angelica Cook, public information officer for public health, also confirmed the county’s third COVID-19 related death.
Of the overall 722 cases reported, there are 205 active cases of COVID-19 with 514 recoveries. There have been 13 individuals hospitalized with the virus to date, according to Siskiyou County Public Health. Officials said in order to protect the privacy of the family of the individual who died, they would not be releasing information such as age, gender, or whether the individual had underlying conditions.
“Just like the rest of the country, we’re all facing the same surge at this point, it seems like,” Cook said.
The public health dashboard breaks down the cases broadly in percentage by region within the county, showing that 36% of cases are in the south part of the county, followed by 28% in the northern region. Twenty-six percent of cases can be found in the eastern region of the county, while 10% are in the west. The majority of cases are among individuals aged 18-49, according to Siskiyou County Public Health.
Cook emphasized that local residents should follow the CDC guidelines that have been in place much of this year.
“At this point, we’re again just reminding everybody to do all the preventative measures that have been out there,” Cook said. “Wear your mask, social distance, stay home if you’re sick, avoid gatherings.”
According to the Mt. Shasta Herald, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta is now restricting hospital visitors with exceptions for end-of-life care, laboring mothers, pediatric patients and patients with disabilities.