SALEM (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals won’t resolve a dispute over the impact of Klamath basin wells on surface waters due to newly imposed regulations in the area.
The Capital Press reports the appellate court has dismissed the case because it’s moot and unworthy of review after the Oregon water regulators adopted different rules governing surface water interference from wells in the Upper Klamath basin earlier this year.
The lawsuit was filed by several irrigators in the region whose wells were shut down in 2015 and 2016 by the Oregon Water Resources Department, which determined that groundwater pumping was reducing flows in the Sprague River to the detriment of senior water rights holders.
Sarah Liljefelt, attorney for the plaintiffs, said the dismissal is disappointing because the agency’s repeated rule changes have effectively denied the irrigators a ruling on the merits of their case.
Richard Deitchman, an attorney for irrigation districts with senior water rights who sided with the agency in the dispute, said his clients consider the dismissal a “win.”
During oral arguments over the summer, much of the focus was on whether the wells were truly in an “adjacent” aquifer to the river and whether OWRD’s modeling accurately demonstrated an adverse impact to surface water from wells.
The plaintiffs argued they shouldn’t have been “regulated off” from pumping because their wells tap into deeper sources of groundwater than the alluvial aquifer that’s actually “adjacent” to the river.
The OWRD and several irrigation districts with senior water rights countered that the agency’s calculations used the best available information and that its definition of “adjacent aquifer” is legally plausible under water law.
Under the regulations adopted earlier this year, which will expire in March 2021, wells farther than 500 feet from surface waters in the Upper Klamath Basin won’t be subject to regulation — down from 1 mile at the time the lawsuit was filed.
In effect, that means the number of wells in the region subject to similar shutdowns has declined from 140 to 7.
Though it’s possible the old rules will be reinstated in 2021, it would require “speculation” for the court to assume that OWRD will not instead extend the interim regulations or adopt new ones, the ruling said.