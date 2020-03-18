The U.S. Bankruptcy court has scheduled a March 25 hearing to decide if it will extend the objection period for the sale of the Eternal Hills cemetery from March 31 to April 21 to allow the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board to gather more information on the previous owner of the property, Robert Gordon’s, involvement in the business, Highlands LLC, that submitted an offer to buy the cemetery.
Highlands’s offer to buy the cemetery for the list price of $250,000 became public on March 10, and according to court documents, the relationship between Gordon and Highlands is unclear.
Court documents state the time extension would allow for the OMCB to examine Darcy Randolph (the Chief Financial Officer of Highlands) and Gordon’s wife, to gather proof of whether or not Gordon is involved in the business.
“The Board will object to the sale of the cemetery to Highlands, LLC if it can prove that Mr. Gordon is affiliated with Highlands, LLC,” states the board’s motion.
The motion also states, “An examination of the CFO of the buyer is necessary for the court to determine if this purchase is merely a disguised purchase by Robert Gordon through a puppet LLC, putting the cemetery back in the hands of the very owner who created the problems that put the debtor into involuntary bankruptcy. Robert Gordon stipulated that he would not be involved in any cemetery in Oregon; the Board must be able to fully examine the potential buyer to evaluate whether this purchase is consistent with that stipulation.”
When the mortuary board’s attorney attempted to contact Randolph to schedule a Rule 2004 examination, Gordon replied in an email and told the board’s attorney that Randolph will be out of town until past the objection period’s deadline.
Community organizer Shelly Ayers is collecting names of people who object to the sale should Gordon be involved. Ayers leads the “Klamath Falls Eternal Hills” Facebook group and also posted on her personal Facebook profile, asking for people to comment if they object to a sale that is affiliated with Gordon or email her at shelly97601@gmail.com. As of Tuesday afternoon, she has collected 56 names within 24 hours of posting, and she plans to send the list to the Department of Justice so the agency has an idea of the scope of people upset by the possibility of his involvement.
People can also send written objections to the court’s clerk at 1050 SW 6th Ave. #700, Portland, Ore. 97204 or 405 E 8th Ave. #2600, Eugene, Ore. 97401.
Cheryl Fox of Klamath Falls submitted a letter of objection to the court arguing against any sale in which Gordon is involved on behalf of her daughter who was buried there.
“I am only one mother, but the effect he and his staff made on my life by totally disregarding me during my time of loss was atrocious and should never be allowed to happen to other families!” she wrote in her objection.
Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said that he has encouraged the Department of Justice to scrutinize the sale and the possibility of it being a straw purchase for Gordon so as “not to repeat past mistakes.”
In a perfect world, DeGroot said there’d be a good community partner who could take on the cemetery and rehabilitate it to its former glory. In the absence of that partner, he said he’s heard of grant opportunities that might allow for the purchase of the property and for it to be given to the county.
DeGroot plans to bring the issue before the rest of the Board of Commissioners to see what the property might look like in the care of the county and said he would consider county ownership if they could figure out the purchase cost, the rehabilitation cost and the operation of the cemetery without additional financial burden on taxpayers.
According to the Intent to Sell document, Gordon has represented through counsel that he is not involved in Highlands. Still, the court found he was involved in the business from 2011, when it was formed in Nevada, until as recently as Jan. 27. The business was registered in Oregon on Feb. 4 with Rees Powell as the only agent.