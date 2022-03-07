Brandon Fowler, the county’s emergency manager, has entered the race to fill a vacant Klamath County Commission seat.
Fowler, who also serves as public information officer for the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, has filed to run for the vacant seat.
Fowler is the fourth candidate looking to succeed Donnie Boyd who resigned in January. David Henslee, the former police chief for Klamath Falls, has also filed to run for the seat along with businessman Todd Gessele and Allen Headley.
Headley has been active in Greater Idaho efforts to have more conservative parts of Oregon join the state of Idaho. Geselle is involved with several different business and real estate ventures.
Fowler has served as the county’s emergency manager and Sheriff’s PIO since 2019. He has also worked on the campaigns of Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris and Sheriff Chris Kaber. He served on the Chiloquin Fire & Rescue’s board of directors and on the Klamath County Budget Committee.
“We have experienced many challenges in recent years, be they numerous large wildfires, drought, pandemic, as well as overall strains to our entire public safety system. Throughout these challenging times I have worked with all emergency services agencies in our area,” Fowler said in a campaign announcement.
Fowler also pointed to his budget experience and wants to attract more businesses and economic development to the area.
“We really need to continue the economic growth,” Fowler told the Herald and News.
Fowler said he has experience in the telecommunications industry, including as an executive. “I bring 25 years of private sector experience to this,” he said.
The deadline to file for the open seat as well as the seat held by Minty Morris is today (March 8). Election day for the four candidates is May 17. The seat has been vacant since Boyd’s exit and could remain vacant until the election winner takes office.
The two existing county board members could appoint a temporary replacement for Boyd or they could appoint the May election winner early.