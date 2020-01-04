Klamath County is warning those with ties to the Veterans Service Office of a data breach of an employee’s email account in mid-September that an investigation found affected people’s personal information, according to information on the Klamath County website.
The post states, “Although Klamath County is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of the information involved, Klamath County is in the process of notifying all affected individuals to make them aware of the incident and provide them with steps they can take to protect their information. In addition, Klamath County has taken additional steps to revise procedures that will further reduce the risk of a similar event to happen in the future.”
The county IT Department discovered unusual activity on an employee email address on Sept. 19 and launched an investigation with the help of a data specialist.
The site states the county has identified most of the people affected by the breach and has notified them.
The county has set up a call center which people can call toll free with questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 800-939-4170.
“Klamath County encourages individuals who have been in contact with the Klamath County Veterans Service Office and believe that they may have been affected by the Veterans Service Office data security incident to take steps to protect their personal information by reviewing the notification letter and following the steps outlined therein or by calling the toll-free number above. Klamath County is committed to protecting the privacy of all individuals and regrets any concerns this incident may cause.”