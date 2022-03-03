The Klamath County Board of Commissioners voted March 1 to spend $283,725 on a new dump truck for the public works department.
The board previously approved the purchase of new dump truck in January 2021 but “the original order and purchase order were lost”, according to county documents. The mishap required a new request and approval from the board.
That lost order was for $232,916 and was slated to be purchased from Freightliner Northwest in Medford.
The county is paying $50,809 more for the new truck under new procurement. The dump truck is being purchased from Premier Truck Group of Portland.
Car and truck prices have gone up over the past year. New vehicle prices are up 12.2% and used cars are up 40.5%, according to January data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Those both outpace overall inflation rates, 7.5%. Inflation rates are at the highest levels since 1982.
County Public Works Director Jeremy Morris said the new truck will replace a 1997 Kenworth truck that has approximately 200,000 miles on it.
Morris told the county board that the 1997 truck will be used to replace a 1977 wrecker. “So essentially, this truck is replacing a 1977 wrecker with the roll down,” Morris told the board.
Freightliner Northwest is sold out of the truck until 2023 and it will not be available until 2024. Premier Truck has the vehicle on order and can deliver to the county this year, according to county documents.