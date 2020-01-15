Klamath County Public Works ran at full capacity Tuesday to treat roads buried under several inches of snow across the county after a snowstorm dumped on the Basin overnight and the weekend.
The department’s full fleet of 13 snowplows, seven road graders and 20 employees hit the streets at 4 a.m. and worked through the day until 4 p.m. to sand and plow as much of the 850 miles of county roads as possible. For context, Public Works Director Jeremy Morris said that length of road is enough to stretch from Klamath Falls to San Diego.
With only one 12-hour shift available during the day, Morris reminded people that treating a county the size of Klamath is a “big undertaking, a big effort.”
Two snow plows also ran into ditches in blizzard-like conditions near Chiloquin and Fort Klamath areas and graders and other equipment had to come off the routes they were on to dig the plows out. Morris said this resulted in some delays on the routes equipment had to come off of.
Morris described the allocation of resources ahead of storms like these a “balancing act” in that if they staffed up and even partnered with contractors in the area based on forecasts for big storms, that could result in thousands of dollars of wasted money if the conditions don’t result in the demand the department staffed for. While clear streets are ideal, Morris said the budget is also a factor when deciding how much of the department’s budget to spend on snow removal when the snow melts in a couple of days.
Instead, Morris told the Klamath County Board of Commissioners in a public meeting Tuesday afternoon that they send some equipment out at 4 a.m., and those on the roads report the conditions back to the department.
Morris said Tuesday’s storm is about the size the county department and its resources can handle.
With more snow expected Thursday, Morris said Public Works and the Klamath County Commissioners are monitoring conditions to assess if they will need to contract out more resources for suburbs and streets inside of the Urban Growth Boundary in the coming days.
He said he meets with the commissioners outside of weekly scheduled public meetings, too, to work on ensuring the best service for a reasonable cost.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot told Morris in Tuesday’s meeting to thank the crew for their work.