County school district to host town halls Sept. 1-2
The Klamath County School District will host two town halls next week to provide a chance for families to have questions answered as schools prepare to open to full-time, in-person learning.
The first meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Henley High School from 5-6 p.m., and the second will be Thursday, Sept. 2 at Mazama High School from 5-6 p.m.
KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak is organizing the events. Community leaders have been invited to attend. The district is asking that questions be submitted by email to blands@kcsd.k12.or.us by noon the day before each town hall. The town halls will be moderated, and those attending will be expected to follow ground rules that promote respectful participation and exchange of ideas.
“We need to listen to the concerns of our school families,” Szymoniak said. “The bottom line is we want our students in school and for people to understand what actions we are taking and why we are taking them.”