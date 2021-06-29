Klamath County’s three public museums will close early each day for the remainder of this week due to unseasonably hot weather.
The Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday.
The Baldwin Hotel Museum, 31 Main St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday.
The Fort Klamath Museum on Highway 62 will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday.
All three museums are expected to resume normal operating hours next week, depending on weather conditions.
For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.