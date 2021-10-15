The Klamath County Museum will offer free admission on Saturday, Oct. 16, in celebration of Klamath County’s birthday.

Klamath County was established as a new Oregon county on Oct. 17, 1882, having been partitioned from Lake County, which in turn had been partitioned in 1874 from Jackson County.

The free day is being offered on Saturday, Oct. 16, because the museum is closed on Sundays. The museum will be open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., at (541) 882-1000.

Tags