Klamath County is pleased to welcome Myles Maxey as the new Director of the Developmental Disabilities department, according to a news release. Maxey was born and raised in Southern New Mexico. He has worked across social service systems in three different states over the past several years. Maxey began his collegiate journey at New Mexico State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Family and Child Science. During his undergraduate education, he worked in an adolescent treatment facility with at risk youth that transcended the juvenile justice, drug court, and behavioral health service systems.
After graduating, Maxey relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah where he worked leading an Adult Day Service Activity Program. Through his leadership he was able to make changes that resulted in greater physical activity of individuals as well as community access and integration. Through these two experiences, he decided to focus his education and career on developmental and familial outcomes of individuals experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities. Maxey pursued doctoral education at the Utah State University, where he is in the final stages of his dissertation work focused on psychosocial development in adolescents experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). He has also conducted research on family adaptability and resiliency to disability, community attitudes toward disability, and parent perceptions of the transition to adulthood.
Maxey worked as a case manager for individuals throughout the State of Utah during his time in his doctoral program. He collaborated with the child welfare, behavioral health, special education, juvenile and adult corrections, and vocational rehabilitation systems in holistically supporting individuals with I/DD to reach their full potential. Prior to joining the Klamath County team, Maxey worked for the Oregon Office of Developmental Disabilities Services for the past year and half as a case management monitoring specialist, focused on working to empower all involved in the process of developmental disabilities services to understand, have a voice, and be involved.
Maxey has been actively involved with the Disability Family Networks in Utah and Oregon, both as a parent and a disability advocate and professional. He serves as chair of the Families with Disabilities Focus Group for the National Council on Family Relations. He enjoys spending his downtime with his family and refereeing high school football and basketball.