Numerous proposals were submitted by local organizations and businesses vying for federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan, and a number of them have been chosen by a Klamath County committee for funding.
The county made its final determinations Friday on who will receive funding and how much. A formal announcement will be made Tuesday.
The American Rescue Plan funding is known as the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and consists of $350 billion distributed nationwide to state, local, territorial and tribal governments. Klamath County currently has about $6.6 million on hand and will get another $6.6 million next spring.
But how to spend it? On Wednesday, the county’s American Rescue Plan allocation committee listened to more than 30 proposals. On Thursday, they deliberated about how to divvy up the funds.
Presentations were from a wide variety of organizations and causes. The Chemult Community and Tourism Association asked for money to build a new park to enhance local tourism; Friends of the Children in Klamath Basin asked for funding to restore a blighted property to use as its administrative office; Klamath County Economic Development Association asked for funding to clean Lake Ewauna to increase tourism and improve the ecosystem; Steen Sports Park asked for funding to build new bathrooms, concession stands and landscaping; and Lost River Junior High School requested money to build a new community center.
Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) received $1 million; Friends of the Children asked for $190,000 and will receive $50,000; Steen Sports Park asked for nearly $2 million and will receive $655,000, the Chemult Community and Tourism Association asked for and received $50,000 and the Lost River project will receive $250,000 half of their request.
The full list of recipients and amounts allocated to each one will be released on Tuesday, said board chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, Kelley Minty Morris.
Kendra Santiago, project manager for KCEDA, and Amber Callahan, an intern with Klamath Watershed Partnership, presented their proposal for funds to clean Lake Ewauna. Santiago said cleaning the lake and expanding outdoor recreation activities would increase revenues in a number of ways.
“The bottom line is, investing in tourism has profound ripple effects on the entire economy in this county,” she said.
Santiago said Lake Ewauna is an underutilized high opportunity location in Klamath County, and that in 2020, 90% of respondents to a survey conducted by the Klamath Falls Downtown Association said they agree or strongly agree with activating the waterfront.
Cleaning the lake, Santiago said, will not only increase tourism and recreation locally, but it will also improve wildlife habitat and increase the health of the lake’s ecosystem.
During Thursday's deliberation, Boyd said he thought housing is a bigger issue to Klamath County than cleaning Lake Ewauna. Boyd pointed out that he utilized the algae-laden lake in his youth.
Minty Morris had a different perspective on the project.
“Part of why I love that project so much is I think it is a unique opportunity to tackle something that people have been clamoring for for so long,” Minty Morris said. “There has been so much talk about how we can really elevate Klamath if we had some beautiful waterfront, more attractive to tourists, higher quality of life, I think that project could make a real splash. I think it's got a lot of potential.”
Scott White, the executive director of Steen Sports Park, and Mike Reeder, president of the park's board of directors, asked the committee for money to fund new restrooms and concession stands at the park.
They also pitched for funds to decrease congestion at the park by adding more landscaped space for people to congregate.
Georgia O’Brien, an alumni of Lost River Junior High School, Jamie Ongman, principal of Lost River Junior High School, and Amie Mcauliffe of Basin Fertilizer and Chemical Company, are all part of the Lost River Booster Club. They pitched their proposal for a new community center on the Lost River campus.
The Lost River Community Center would host a variety of events, classes and services and would serve both students at the school as well as the community in general, O’Brien said.
“Our students deserve more. Our award winning robotics team deserves to be able to host competitions at home,” O’Brien said. “Our hugely popular, innovative FFA department deserves a student kitchen where home economics can once again be taught. This is what the LRCC will bring to our kids. We currently do not have any art electives because we currently do not have an art department. The LRCC will have an art classroom and a stage reminding our students that they deserve a well rounded education,” she said.
Beyond the school day the community center will serve the community, O’Brien said, and could potentially offer adult distance learning, and financial literacy to teens and young adults. Some other priorities include at least one ELL (English Language Learner) course, and at least one GED course open to all adults in both English and Spanish. There could also be a resource center for various social services and legal assistance, O’Brien added.
On Thursday, the committee deliberated on funding the Lost River Community Center project, bringing up the lack of school district dollars dedicated to the plan. After some back-and-forth, the committee awarded the project $250,000 — half of their request.
Lori Henry, a retired school teacher who is currently the assistant librarian at the Chemult Public Library, pitched the committee for money to help fund a park on land owned by the nonprofit Chemult Community and Tourism Association. With the funds, they plan to clear the land, install picnic tables, a dog lawn, a playground, and have space to hold events, Henry said.
During COVID, Henry said many Chemult businesses saw significant dips in revenue and a park would help draw people into town.
“We would like a place for people to stop, have a picnic lunch, let their kids play, stop at one of the local businesses to get something for lunch, get gas here, and enjoy our local community,” Henry said of the park.
Henry said if the park becomes a reality, the Chemult Community and Tourism Association hopes to hold a Christmas event there this winter.
Parks, as well as investment in tourism, travel and hospitality are all high on the United States Department of the Treasury’s list of priorities when it comes to the American Rescue Plan funding, Vickie Noel finance director and county treasurer for the county said during the meeting.
“So often, north county is forgotten and for that alone I am a full fund $50,000,” County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said during deliberations. “I want to help support north county as best I possibly can.''
Minty Morris and Boyd also were in support of full funding for the new park in Chemult.
Amanda Squibb, executive director of the Klamath chapter of the national nonprofit Friends of the Children, and Anne Keyser, director of development and marketing for the organization, pitched a proposal for funds to restore a blighted home in Klamath County for administrative and programming purposes.
Friends of the Children currently assists 48 youths and families, and employs 11.5 staff who work out of a 1,392-square-foot home since 2000, Squibb said. The organization has since grown out of their current workspace and requires more funding to level up.
“The financial impacts of COVID have been huge for nonprofits, as I’m sure you are aware,” Squibb told the committee. “And really the future of fundraising is so uncertain right now, but what we do know is our community needs have increased at this time. Friends of the Children continues to remain in the community for supporting kids and families."
The committee consisted of the three members of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners — Minty Morris, DeGroot, and Boyd — as well as Randy Cox, director of the Klamath County Economic Development Association; Heather Harter, executive director of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce; and Ryan McNiven of Merit’s Home Center in Klamath Falls.
Reporter Joe Siess can be reached at (541) 885-4481 or jsiess@heraldandnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jomsiess