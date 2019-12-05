Klamath County is forming an Emergency Preparedness Committee — to plan for potential catastrophic events — in response last month’s Cascadia earthquake preparedness event at the Ross Ragland Theater.
According to a county press release, the Cascadia event was a success and inspired the Board of County Commissioners to build on the interest people expressed to them of getting involved in community disaster preparedness.
The board will work with Klamath County Emergency Manger Brandon Fowler and Klamath County Fire District 1 Fire Marshal Brandon Thueson to fill the seats on the committee that the two will also co-chair.
In the press release, Commissioner Donnie Boyd said, “"The community response was incredible, and I have had a number of people ask us to continue to do more to prepare for this anticipated event.”
“The public response to the Tipping Point Resilience event has shown the citizens of Klamath County have a strong desire for greater knowledge around emergency preparedness for both their families and businesses. We want to look at more public education events centered around different situations concerning emergency preparedness," Fowler said in the release.
“There are very talented individuals which this project can bring together to collaborate on ways to enhance awareness, preparedness and response to disasters which might affect our area," Thueson said in the release. "We hope to provide the community the means to better prepare themselves, their families and their neighborhoods in the event of a disaster. We may not be able to predict when an event will occur, but there is a level of comfort that comes from being prepared."
“No one person can do it all, it takes everyone to make a community safe,” Thueson said.
Those looking to join can apply on the county’s website at https://bit.ly/2LsGbQo.