Klamath County decided Wednesday in a County Counsel meeting that it would not help the state enforce and educate the community about Gov. Kate Brown’s flavored vaping products ban due to questions about the legality of the executive order.
The Oregon Court of Appeals issued a stay in the order Thursday, which Public Health Director Jennifer Little said they anticipated, causing them to decline helping to educate and enforce the policy.
“We anticipated something like that happening, which is why we didn’t want to fully jump in at that moment, and so we are really just relying on the state at this moment,” she said. “I wanted to talk to county counsel and hear about the legality and the risk and all that stuff, and so, like I said, now with the stay happening it looks like it’s a moot point.”
Little said another reason they would not help is because of a lack of public health staff.
For the latest information on the order visit healthoregon.org/vaping.