The Klamath County Board of Commissioners and the Klamath Falls City Council have finalized approvals for their $300,000 shares for a new $600,000 installation of a fighter jet at Veterans Park in Klamath Falls.
The city of Klamath Falls and Klamath County will cover $300,000, each, as part of a memorandum of understanding for the static display of U.S. military firepower and to honor veterans.
The MOU was inked in June and the July 5 county vote gives final approval to its portion of the funding. The county funds are coming from local allotments from the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief programs.
The static display will be located at Veterans Park in downtown Klamath Falls.
The permanent display will feature a “decommissioned Air National Guard jet as a tribute to all community members who have served in the United States Armed Forces,” according to council documents.
County documents from May show the jet installation could be an F-15 fighter jet.
The city has also approved its half of the project, also via ARPA funds.
“They also approved a design services contract with ZCS Engineering & Architecture for work on the F-15 static display and plaza,” said Kristina Mainwaring, public information officer for Klamath Falls.
Mainwaring there will also be a community fundraising efforts to help with the costs of the project.