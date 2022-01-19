Counting every drop: January's Klamath Basin water tracker

The Herald and News is publishing monthly hydrologic updates for the Klamath Basin. Around the 15th of each month, we’ll compile on-the-ground data to inform stakeholders about how the current water year is shaping up.
If you have suggestions or requests for water-related data you’d like to see, please email aschwartz@heraldandnews.com.
Drought Monitor
The January 11 U.S. Drought Monitor map continues to place the entire Klamath Basin in some form of drought. But the maroon band of D4 (exceptional) drought in the Upper Basin has finally begun to wane after roughly five months: The area under that designation shrank to 17.52% down from 30.84% in early January.
Improvements mostly occurred in the southern portion of the Lost River Subbasin and in northeastern Siskiyou County, though those areas still remain in D3 (extreme) drought. Much of the Shasta Valley has improved to D2 (severe) drought.
Since December’s update, the Lower Basin has improved to a mix of D2, D1 (moderate) and D0 (abnormally dry) drought, with the lowest-intensity drought occurring along the coast and the lowest reaches of the Klamath River. An area of D3 near the Trinity Alps has also begun to shrink.
Precipitation
As of January 17, the Klamath Basin has received, on average, 16.8 inches of precipitation since October 1, 2021. Up slightly from last month’s update, that’s 97% of the median amount of precipitation accumulated by this time in the water year over the period of record. The first half of December was quite dry in the basin, while the second half of the month into the first week of January brought several weeks of active weather that has bumped precipitation up close to normal.
Precipitation accumulation currently sits above what it was at this time during both the 2021 and 2020 water years, but it’s not enough yet to put the Klamath in the clear.
According to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), Klamath, Lake, Siskiyou and Trinity counties experienced their driest 2-year period in 125 years from September 2019 through August 2021. The Klamath Basin has dug itself in a very deep hole that this year’s precipitation must refill if there’s any hope of significantly improving drought — and that’s not even taking into account other environmental conditions like temperature, soil moisture and snowpack behavior.
The Palmer Hydrological Drought Index (PDHI) is a long-term measure of drought that incorporates reservoir levels, streamflows, groundwater and precipitation on a broad timescale. Based on PDHIs for local climate regions, NCEI estimates that the highlands of the Upper Basin, including Crater Lake and much of the Upper Klamath Lake watershed (Oregon Climate Division 5), need at least 162.67% of normal precipitation over the next three months to get out of this severely dry period.
Powerful early fall and early winter storms after one of the West’s driest summers on record have made some folks hopeful that Water Year 2022 could bring a very wet end to the megadrought that has torn apart the region since 2000. Larry O’Neill, Oregon’s state climatologist, said the odds of that are looking less likely by the day.
“I’ve gone from cautiously optimistic to slightly pessimistic,” he said.
O’Neill said significant drought improvements are occurring west of the Cascades in Oregon, but that the central, eastern and southern parts of the state remain the “problem areas” thanks to a highly pronounced rain shadow effect. Though streamflows in most places are starting to respond to recent precipitation, many reservoirs aren’t expected to refill come summer.
“It’s kind of too early to really tell what the drought situation is going to be like, although it’s not looking like we’re going to see big improvements,” O’Neill said.
Though winter lulls in precipitation like the string of relatively sunny days dominating much of January aren’t uncommon, O’Neill said the lack of moderate storms resulting in gradual snowpack accumulation so far means that we’d likely need a “hail Mary type of storm” to dump feet of rain and snow on the landscape to get back on track.
Temperature
Average temperatures since the middle of December have been slightly cooler than normal throughout the basin, clocking in at between 1˚ and 3˚F below their 1991-2020 normal. Much of this was due to exceptionally low temperatures during the last week of December and first week of January — temperatures have been above normal in most places for much of the rest of January.
Thanks to climate change, the average temperature normals themselves, just released this year, are already as much as 0.75˚F warmer than the previous period from 1981 to 2010.
Snowpack
Natural Resources Conservation Service SNOTEL sites in the Klamath Basin reported near-average snow-water equivalents on January 17, about 9 inches or 102% of the median typically accumulated by this time of year over the period of record. The region began the snow season with a snow drought in nearly all river basins due to above-average temperatures, but several weeks’ worth of cold, potent winter storms during the second half of December increased snow coverage dramatically. For several weeks, the Klamath Basin sat happily above its normal snow-water equivalent levels.
January, however, is looking dry. There’s no precipitation in the forecast until at least the start of February, meaning that the current, flatlined SWE will soon be considered below normal as time goes on.
NRCS released its first snow report and streamflow forecast for the 2022 Water Year based on conditions on January 1. For the first time in a while, the agency forecasts a 50% chance of above-average inflows to all reservoirs in the Upper Basin. However, the forecast model doesn’t directly incorporate the extremely dry conditions on the ground, instead relying on past analog years to predict future streamflows.
Soil Moisture
Soils in the Klamath Basin were 37.6% saturated as of January 17, which is up from last month but below normal for this time of year based on a period of record that began in 2004. However, it’s still above 2021 levels. However, not all soil moisture measuring stations are online or being factored into the basin-wide index.
Sufficient fall rains are crucial to ensure soils remain wet enough to allow snowmelt to enter streams and aquifers come spring and summer. Winter snowmelt or rain-on-snow events could help moisten the soil profile, but they would also reduce a snowpack that has already begun to accumulate later than normal.
Streamflows and Lake Levels
Tributaries to Upper Klamath Lake are still flowing at rates well below normal. The streamflow gauge on the Williamson River below Chiloquin measured 593 cubic feet per second on January 17, below the 25th percentile for this time of year. However, as temperatures warmed during the second week of January following heavy snowfall, the Williamson briefly spiked back into its normal range. The Wood River near Klamath Agency is discharging at 327 cfs, also within its lowest percentile range.
At 4,410.15 feet above sea level, Upper Klamath Lake’s elevation is slowly increasing but sits below the 25th percentile of its normal level this time of year. This summer, lake never went below 4,138.5 feet in elevation, the minimum level required by the Endangered Species Act to support C’waam and Koptu. Normally, the lake approaches 4,141 feet in elevation by this time in the water year.
Per the Bureau of Reclamation on January 10, Upper Klamath Lake is currently 49% full (86% of median), Gerber Reservoir is 3% full (13% of median) and Clear Lake is 14% full (74% of median). The agency’s January 7 hydrologic update was optimistic that Upper Klamath Lake would reach its required 4,142 feet in April and May based on the NRCS streamflow forecast, with even the lower 70%-probable scenario achieving that level while releasing a spring flushing flow for Klamath River salmon.
Under that scenario, Upper Klamath Lake would bottom out at 4,138.15 feet in the late summer, while 421,000 acre-feet of water would enter the Klamath River and 232,000 acre-feet would be supplied to the Klamath Project. Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge would only be able to divert 1,886 acre-feet through the rest of the winter.
The picture was less rosy based on the California-Nevada River Forecast Center’s predictions. CNRFC predicted a 75% chance of not meeting the 4,142-foot requirement in April and May. In order for lake levels to stabilize during that period, the Klamath River would potentially have to go a second year in a row without a flushing flow and/or the Klamath Project’s irrigation supply would have to be cut from an already meager 131,000 acre-feet.
At approximately 480 cfs, the Link River is flowing below its normal range, while releases from Keno Dam are well below normal at 454 cfs. Iron Gate Dam is discharging 1,010 cfs, also below normal.
The Scott River is flowing normally. Its most recent read at the Fort Jones gauge was 291cfs. The Shasta River at Yreka was flowingmuch below normal at 160 cfs on January 17, well below normal for this time of year.Both rivers currently meet the emergency instream flow requirements for migrating salmon set by the California Water Resources Control Board this summer.
The mouth of the Klamath River measured 15,900 cfs on January 17. It’s flowing in its normal range.