Counting every drop: February's Klamath Basin water tracker

The Herald and News is publishing monthly hydrologic updates for the Klamath Basin. Around the middle of each month, we’ll compile on-the-ground data to inform stakeholders about how the current water year is shaping up.
If you have suggestions or requests for water-related data you’d like to see, email aschwartz@heraldandnews.com.
Drought Monitor
The February 15 U.S. Drought Monitor map continues to place the entire Klamath Basin in some form of drought and remains largely unchanged since last month’s update. Much of the Upper Klamath Lake watershed remains in D4 (exceptional) drought, while the Lost River Subbasin remains in D3 (extreme) drought. An area of D3 on the northwest flank of the Upper Basin has expanded.
The Lower Klamath Basin remains in a mix of D2, D1 (moderate) and D0 (abnormally dry) drought, with the lowest-intensity drought occurring along the coast and the lowest reaches of the Klamath River. An area of D3 still exists near the Trinity Alps, and D2 has expanded into eastern Del Norte County.
Precipitation
Precipitation across the Klamath Basin has essentially flat-lined since the beginning of January. As of February 16, the basin has received, on average, 17.3 inches of precipitation since October 1, 2021. That’s 79% of the median amount of precipitation accumulated by this time in the water year over the period of record, a decline from last month’s near-normal conditions. An extremely stubborn ridge of high pressure has parked itself over the southwestern coast of North America, shifting the winter storm track to the north and east and resulting in consistently sunny skies.
The weather station at the Klamath Falls International Airport, which has been keeping records since 1948, experienced no precipitation between January 8 and February 13 of this year. That’s 37 straight days: The longest consecutive dry spell ever recorded at the station during the meteorological winter (December through February) by six days (the second-longest stretch occurred for 31 days during the winter of 2013-2014), and the second-longest during the wet season at large (December through May) behind a 40-day dry spell in the spring of 1951.
This year’s dry streak broke temporarily on Valentine’s Day with some light snowfall, but high pressure has reformed in the atmosphere above the region with no mountain precipitation expected until at least Sunday. Some weather models indicate a pattern shift toward more active weather at the end of February, but with some uncertainty. The NOAA Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a wetter-than-normal March, but Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill said to take that with a grain of salt — such predictions are based on prior years with similar La Nina conditions, which don’t always correlate with more precipitation.
“We’d really love to see it, but right now we haven’t seen any indication that this pattern is breaking down,” O’Neill said.
Precipitation accumulation in the Klamath still sits above what it was at this time during the 2020 water year but has begun to dip below 2021 levels.
According to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), Klamath, Lake, Siskiyou and Trinity counties experienced their driest 2-year period in 125 years from September 2019 through August 2021. The Klamath Basin has dug itself into a very deep hole that this year’s precipitation must refill if there’s any hope of significantly improving drought conditions — and that’s not even taking into account other environmental conditions like temperature, soil moisture and snowpack behavior.
The Palmer Hydrological Drought Index (PDHI) is a long-term measure of drought that incorporates reservoir levels, streamflows, groundwater and precipitation on a broad timescale. Based on PDHIs for local climate regions, NCEI estimates that the highlands of the Upper Basin, including Crater Lake and much of the Upper Klamath Lake watershed (Oregon Climate Division 5), need at least 184% of normal precipitation over the next two months to get out of this severely dry period.
Larry O’Neill, Oregon’s state climatologist, said conditions have continued to deteriorate to the point that precipitation this spring would have to be “historic” for the state to have any chance at getting out of drought. He pointed to exceptionally low reservoir levels throughout Oregon, even in places that have received more precipitation than the Klamath Basin.
“There will be very little drought recovery this year for Oregon unless we have some miracle spring,” O’Neill said. “We’re starting this growing season off in much worse shape than we were last year.”
Cooler temperatures in the equatorial Pacific due to La Nina, historically associated with wetter winters in the Pacific Northwest, haven’t made much of a dent in the region’s precipitation deficit outside of Northwestern Washington. O’Neill said the ridiculously resilient high-pressure ridge currently blocking most of the winter storms from reaching Oregon and California is “very un-La-Nina-like.” Scientists will likely be researching this situation in the future to figure out whether climate change played a role or whether equatorial ocean temperatures are less linked to our weather than previously thought.
Regardless of what caused the lack of winter precipitation, O’Neill said he’s trying to sound the alarm that this dry season may bring water shortages in even more places than last year’s.
“I was really hoping, with the La Nina this year, that I was going to get a break from just talking about drought,” O’Neill said. “I’m really worried.”
Temperature
Average temperatures since the middle of January have been well above normal throughout the basin, as much as 4˚ F above their 1991-2020 normals in the Lower Basin, while some spots of milder (but still above-normal) temperatures existed at high altitudes in the Upper Basin. The near-constant high pressure parked in the atmosphere over the basin reduced cloud cover over the high desert, resulting in lower-than-normal nighttime temperatures, but much warmer daytime temperatures won out on average.
Thanks to climate change, the average temperature normals themselves, just released this year, are already as much as 0.75˚F warmer than the previous period from 1981 to 2010.
Snowpack
Natural Resources Conservation Service SNOTEL sites in the Klamath Basin reported below-average snow-water equivalents on February 16, about 8.4 inches or 60% of the median typically accumulated by this time of year over the period of record. SWE has actually reduced by 0.6 inches since the last drought update, thanks to the above-average temperatures and utter lack of significant precipitation. It’s even well below the level recorded in mid-February in both 2020 and 2021.
O’Neill said this occurred either by melting or the snowpack sublimating — directly evaporating into the air — though it’s difficult to tell which process has been responsible for the slight SWE decline.
NRCS released its second snow report and streamflow forecast for the 2022 Water Year based on conditions on February 1. The agency forecasts a 50% chance of near-average spring and summer inflows to all reservoirs in the Upper Basin. That’s down from last month’s report, which projected a 50% chance of above-average inflows. Additionally, the forecast model doesn’t directly incorporate the extremely dry conditions on the ground, instead relying on past analog years to predict future streamflows.
Soil Moisture
Soils in the Klamath Basin were 50.8% saturated as of February 15, which is up from last month and near normal for this time of year based on a period of record that began in 2004. However, not all soil moisture measuring stations are online or factored into the basin-wide index. O’Neill said the uptick may potentially signal that the loss in snowpack occurred due to melting, soaking into the soils instead of evaporating.
Sufficient fall rains are crucial to ensure soils remain wet enough to allow snowmelt to enter streams and aquifers come spring and summer. Winter snowmelt or rain-on-snow events could help moisten the soil profile, but they would also reduce a snowpack that has already begun to accumulate later than normal.
Streamflows and Lake Levels
Tributaries to Upper Klamath Lake are still flowing at rates well below normal. The streamflow gauge on the Williamson River below Chiloquin measured 676 cubic feet per second on February 17, below the 25th percentile for this time of year. The Wood River near Klamath Agency is discharging at 319 cfs, also within its lowest percentile range.
At 4,410.5 feet above sea level, Upper Klamath Lake’s elevation is slowly increasing but sits more than half a foot below the 25th percentile of its normal level this time of year. This summer, lake never went below 4,138.5 feet in elevation, the minimum level required by the Endangered Species Act to support C’waam and Koptu. Normally, the lake has surpassed 4,141 feet in elevation by this time in the water year.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s February 8 hydrologic update for the Klamath Project was optimistic that Upper Klamath Lake would reach its required 4,142 feet in April and May based on the NRCS streamflow forecast, though a drier-than-normal spring would result in the inability for the agency to meet the level by the beginning of April or release a flushing flow for Klamath River salmon.
Under the NRCS “50% exceedance” scenario, Upper Klamath Lake would bottom out at 4,139.25 feet in the late summer, while 410,000 acre-feet of water would enter the Klamath River and 229,000 acre-feet would be supplied to the Klamath Project.
The California-Nevada River Forecast Center’s streamflow predictions indicate that only during a well-above normal spring (25% exceedance) would Upper Klamath Lake meet the April and May elevation requirement. Even then, it would likely not be possible for Reclamation to release a river flushing flow. Under the Center’s 50%-exceedance scenario, the Klamath Project would receive a supply of 80,000 acre-feet, and 407,000 acre-feet would flow down the Klamath River without a flushing flow.
At approximately 564 cfs, the Link River is flowing within its normal range, while releases from Keno Dam are below normal at 487 cfs. Iron Gate Dam is discharging 1,000 cfs, also below normal.
The Scott River is flowing below normal. Its most recent read at the Fort Jones gauge was 289cfs. The Shasta River at Yreka was flowingmuch below normal at 152cfs on February 17, below the 5th percentile for this time of year.Both rivers currently meet the emergency instream flow requirements for migrating salmon set by the California Water Resources Control Board this summer.
The mouth of the Klamath River measured 8,820 cfs on February 17. It’s flowing below the 10th percentile of its normal range.